UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Perez Tops Opening Practice In 'pink Mercedes'

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:17 PM

Perez tops opening practice in 'pink Mercedes'

Sergio Perez topped the times in Racing Point's 'pink Mercedes' in Friday's Styrian Grand Prix opening free practice, the Mexican out-pacing Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.096 seconds

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Sergio Perez topped the times in Racing Point's 'pink Mercedes' in Friday's Styrian Grand Prix opening free practice, the Mexican out-pacing Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.096 seconds.

Perez, on soft tyres on a hot day at the Red Bull Ring circuit, clocked a best lap in one minute and 4.867 to claim a top spot ahead of the Dutchman.

His sizzling showing in air temperatures touching 30 degrees Celsius confirmed the potential of this year's Racing Point car, based closely on last season's title-winning Mercedes.

Perez reached Q3 for the first time in eight races in qualifying for last weekend's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

Last Sunday's race winner Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes ahead of team-mate and six-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll in the second Force India and Alex Albon in the second Red Bull.

Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz was seventh for McLaren ahead of Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri, Daniel Ricciardo of Renault and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who is in his final season with Ferrari. His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was 12th, the team continuing to struggle for pace as they had the previous weekend.

The session was largely uneventful except for a brief red-flag interval when Nicholas Latifi's car had to be recovered after he suffered gearbox problems.

Related Topics

India Car Mercedes Hamilton Pierre Sunday Ferrari Best Top Race McLaren Renault Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Extreme attempts to handle debt damaged economy: M ..

20 minutes ago

PM initiates second national action plan against l ..

49 minutes ago

'Increase minimum age of marriage for girls in Pun ..

57 minutes ago

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

1 hour ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for pro ..

3 minutes ago

WHO pair head to China for virus origin scoping mi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.