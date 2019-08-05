UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Zalmi Biggest Franchise In Terms Of Brand Value For 4th Consecutive Year

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 11:01 PM

Peshawar Zalmi biggest franchise in terms of brand value for 4th consecutive year

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) biggest sporting entity, Peshawar Zalmi has once again emerged as the number one franchise in terms of brand value for PSL 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan Super League's (PSL) biggest sporting entity, Peshawar Zalmi has once again emerged as the number one franchise in terms of brand value for PSL 4.

According to Nielsen Sports, they have evaluated Peshawar Zalmi at a brand value of $40.5 Million Dollars which is a 42% increase as compared to PSL 3. The report also mentions that Peshawar Zalmi sponsors and partners also garnered the maximum brand value in PSL 4.

Nielsen had also declared Peshawar Zalmi, the biggest franchise, for the previous seasons as well.

Nielsen mentions that the total media mileage of Peshawar Zalmi involved TV, social media, print media and online was the highest due to its interaction and connection with their fans.

This enabled them to become the number one franchise once again. As compared to the sponsors of other franchises, Peshawar Zalmi's partners and sponsors garnered the highest media value.

Peshawar Zalmi & Zalmi Foundation Chairman, Javed Afridi said in a statement: "I will like to thank the Peshawar Zalmi fans & team for this wondrous achievement. It is due to their support that we have once again achieved this milestone." "I will continue the mission of 'BringBackSmiles' across Pakistan and not only focus on cricket but also empower other sports as well.

"I will love to see some of the Peshawar Zalmi matches to take place in Peshawar as the fans have waited long enough. It is their right to witness their heroes play in the city of flowers".

Chairman PCB, Ehsan Mani in his video message to Javed Afridi said, "I congratulate Mr. Javed Afridi and the Zalmi Team for this wonderful achievement. It is quite a milestone to become to the number 1 franchise for the fourth consecutive year."

