Pogba Out Of United's Clash With Liverpool

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:10 AM

Pogba out of United's clash with Liverpool

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted midfield star Paul Pogba will miss Sunday's Premier League clash with bitter rivals Liverpool while goalkeeper David De Gea is also a major injury doubt.

French World Cup winner Pogba, 26, has failed to recover from an ankle problem while De Gea was forced off in Spain's Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday.

"Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier," Solskjaer told Sky sports.

"He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks' rest in a boot so hopefully he won't be too long, but he won't make this game, no." On De Gea, the United manager added: "I think he'll be out."United are currently struggling down in 12th place in the table ahead of Sunday's match at Old Trafford against leaders Liverpool.

They have just nine points, 15 behind Liverpool who boast a perfect record of 24 points from eight games.

