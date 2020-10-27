UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Review Security Arrangements For Upcoming Visit Of Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:17 PM

police review security arrangements for upcoming visit of Zimbabwe Cricket team

The police here on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements during the visit of Zimbabwe cricket team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The police here on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements during the visit of Zimbabwe cricket team.

The overall security arrangements were discussed and reviewed in the meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. DIG (operations), AIG (Special Branch), AIG (Operations), SSP (Traffic), SSP (Security), Additional SP and all SPs attended the meeting.

The meeting focused to ensure foolproof security arrangements and devised comprehensive plan for traffic.

It was decided that elaborate security would be provided to the players residing in Islamabad and special commando force would be deputed during movement of players.

The meeting decided to ensure maximum convenience to citizens and specify alternate routes for them.

The SSP (Traffic) was directed to chalk out a comprehensive plan in this regard.

AIG (Special Branch) was directed to install walk through gates near the accommodation areas of the players and ensure checking of all people in the vicinity.

It was agreed to use social media and other modes of communication to guide the citizens.

The IGP said that all law enforcement agencies including police would ensure effective security for the Zimbabwe Cricket team through complete coordination among them. The convenience for spectators would be also among the top priority, the IGP maintained.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Police Social Media Visit Traffic Guide Zimbabwe All Top

Recent Stories

District administration set up fair price Flour sh ..

4 minutes ago

Launching ceremony of book titled "Suno Pyary Bet ..

4 minutes ago

President Alvi chairs PIFD senate meeting, discuss ..

4 minutes ago

All-Belarusian People's Assembly May Convene in Ja ..

4 minutes ago

India can't suppress Kashmiris' struggle: DC

7 minutes ago

Almost 30 dead as Syria govt forces clash with IS: ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.