UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Football Fans Allowed At Matches From June 19

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:37 PM

Polish football fans allowed at matches from June 19

Football fans will be able to attend matches in Poland's top division from June 19, with stadiums at a quarter of capacity in line with coronavirus measures, the country's prime minister said on Friday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Football fans will be able to attend matches in Poland's top division from June 19, with stadiums at a quarter of capacity in line with coronavirus measures, the country's prime minister said on Friday.

That means supporters will be kept away from the two matches being played on Friday, the first since anti-coronavirus measures came into force over two months ago.

"Fans will be able to attend matches... from June 19," Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"We will ensure that access to disinfection facilities, the purchase of tickets and the arrival at the stadium does not lead to gatherings and that people are placed in the stadium in accordance with health standards." The head of the Polish football federation (PZPN), Zbigniew Boniek told reporters that only local fans would be permitted to enter the stadiums.

"For the moment, for security reasons, it is practically impossible to allow hosting of organised (fan) groups," Boniek said.

Poland has recorded 22,964 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, with 1,043 deaths and 10,692 recoveries.

Poles will no longer have to wear masks outside from this weekend, as long as they abide by social distancing rules.

Stores will no longer be required to cap customer numbers, nor will churches have to limit the number of worshippers, but social distancing guidelines will apply.

Open-air concerts be permitted along with public gatherings of up to 150 people.

From June 6, cinemas, theatres, concert halls, gyms and pools will be allowed to reopen, but face masks will be required. Nightclubs will remain closed.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Lead Poland June From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises women&#039;s contribution t ..

24 minutes ago

Ukrainian, Turkish Aircraft Escort US Strategic Bo ..

2 minutes ago

Fregat Upper Stage Has Issues, Russian Experts Wil ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish Gov't Passes Law on Guaranteed Minimum Inc ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuela's official virus data is 'absurd': HRW a ..

2 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Southern Afghanistan Kills Two Child ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.