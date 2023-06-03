Polo exhibition match ends in draw

UrduPoint.com

The exhibition match between Islamabad Club Polo junior team and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club ended in a 4-4 draw here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Saturday

As the match began, the score was equal by 1-1 in the first chukker while both teams scored one goal each again in the second chukker. Charlie Matthews scored two goals making it three for Dubai Club in the third chukker.

Chengiz Khan Leghari scored the third goal for Islamabad in the fourth and final chukker. Saim Abbas was the second to score a goal and took Islamabad to 4-3 lead. Muhammad Ali Malik scored the fourth goal for Dubai and levelled the game by 4-4.

Dubai scorers were Charlie Mathew, Ayden Al Ahmed and Muhammad Ali while Akbar Aurangzeb, Chengiz Khan Leghari, Saim Abbas and Hashim Waheed scored one goal each for Islamabad.

The visiting team players included Hassan Al Abbar, Ayden Al Ahmed, Charlie Matthews and Harmes Werle. They are accompanied by Lisa Mathews (Team Manager) and Jan Azam (Team Coach).

The players for Islamabad Club Polo team comprised Chengiz Khan Leghari, Akbar Aurangzeb, Saad Mirza, Muhammad Ali Malik and Hashim Waheed.

The Islamabad Club was for the first time hosting a series of exhibition matches on June 3 and 4 between the junior team of Islamabad Club and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club. This was the first time a junior polo team is visiting Pakistan which as part of the sports diplomacy of Islamabad Club.

