Pre-Season cricket Training camp started at NCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Aug, 2019 ):Pre-season cricket training camp started here on Tuesday at National cricket academy under the supervision of former Pakistan captain, Misbah ul Haq.

Altogether eighteen players reported in the camp which would conclude on September 7.

The camp is being organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) to achieve the objective of enhancing players fitness and endurance ahead of Pakistan coming assignment of two test series of the ICC championship against Sri Lanka at home.

Today (on Tuesday), and tomorrow (on Wednesday) the players would undergo fitness test.

Following olayers were reported for the camp: Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asad Shafiq,Haris Sohail , Shaan Masood, Muhammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Wahab Riaz, Abid Ali,Rahat Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zafar Gohar, Bilal Asif, Asif Ali and Mir Hamza.

Hasan Ali, who is currently in Dubai in connection with his engagement with an Indian origin girl, would report on August 26. Shadab Khan would join the camp on August 22 with Azhar Ali reporting on August 24.