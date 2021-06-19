UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Precious Point Against England Keeps Scotland 'alive' - Robertson

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 09:50 AM

Precious point against England keeps Scotland 'alive' - Robertson

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Captain Andy Robertson said Scotland have to build on a 0-0 draw against England at Wembley to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time at Euro 2020.

Competing at the European Championship for the first time in 25 years, Scotland need to beat World Cup finalists Croatia at Hampden on Tuesday to likely reach the last 16.

After a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic on Monday, hopes were not high for the Scots heading south.

But they were inspired by facing their biggest rivals with an outstanding display to keep England's vaunted attack at bay.

"On another night we could've came away with more - but we take a point, it keeps us alive," Robertson told ITV.

"It's important to use this feeling and the fans being happy into Tuesday and try and use it to get a positive result.

" Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour won man of the match on his first senior start for Scotland.

And Robertson reserved special praise for the 20-year-old.

"I spoke to him in hotel today and just looked at him and nothing fazes him," added Robertson.

"I believe he can have as many caps as he wants for Scotland, he has a huge future ahead but the here and now is pretty good as well." Scotland boss Steve Clarke said his side were unfairly criticised for their performance in the defeat to the Czechs.

Patrik Schick scored one of the great all-time Euro goals from 50 metres in a clinical performance from the visitors.

"I've said for a long time we're a good team," said Clarke. "I thought the reaction to the game on Monday was over the top.

"We showed the real Scotland on Monday and got harshly criticised for it."

Related Topics

Attack World Hotel Man Czech Republic Croatia Euro Turkish Lira 2020 From Top Chelsea

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

32 minutes ago

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

9 hours ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

10 hours ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

9 hours ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 584.083 bln growth-ori ..

9 hours ago

Murphy achieves crowning Royal Ascot moment and is ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.