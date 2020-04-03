UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier League Clubs To 'consult' Players Over Pay Cuts: Statement

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 09:56 PM

Premier League clubs to 'consult' players over pay cuts: statement

Premier League clubs will ask players to take a combination of pay cuts and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of their salary, the league said in a statement on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Premier League clubs will ask players to take a combination of pay cuts and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of their salary, the league said in a statement on Friday.

A meeting between the 20 English top-flight clubs also agreed to indefinitely extend the suspension of the season until it is "safe and appropriate" for football to return.

Related Topics

Football Premier League

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi continues its campaign of donations ..

46 minutes ago

Thailand Eyeing Round-the-Clock Curfew in Coming D ..

3 minutes ago

Solidarity? When it comes to masks, it's every nat ..

3 minutes ago

Food packs distributed among deserving people

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange responds high to Govt's pr ..

3 minutes ago

PIBC welcome relief for construction sector by Pri ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.