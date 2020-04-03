Premier League clubs to 'consult' players over pay cuts: statement

Premier League clubs will ask players to take a combination of pay cuts and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of their salary, the league said in a statement on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Premier League clubs will ask players to take a combination of pay cuts and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of their salary, the league said in a statement on Friday.

A meeting between the 20 English top-flight clubs also agreed to indefinitely extend the suspension of the season until it is "safe and appropriate" for football to return.