UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier League To Start Trial Of Concussion Subs

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:20 PM

Premier League to start trial of concussion subs

The Premier League agreed on Wednesday to introduce a trial for permanent concussion substitutes, allowing up to two extra changes per team in a match

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Premier League agreed on Wednesday to introduce a trial for permanent concussion substitutes, allowing up to two extra changes per team in a match.

The International Football Association board (IFAB), the guardian of the laws of the game, approved such experiments in December.

No date has yet been set for the start of the trial as the reporting process, including private medical information, is still to be resolved with IFAB and FIFA.

"With player welfare the Premier League's priority, the protocols will allow a maximum of two concussion substitutes to be used per team, with the opposition side able to use the equivalent number," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The additional concussion substitutions may be made regardless of the number of substitutions a team have made already.

"The trial is a result of the IFAB's consultation with stakeholders and recommendations from their concussion expert group to allow additional substitutions for players with actual or suspected concussion." By allowing both sides an extra substitution whenever there is a suspected case of concussion, the English top-flight is hoping to ease fears the new rules could be misused for a competitive advantage.

FIFA have also approved a trial of concussion substitutes for the Club World Cup in Qatar next month.

Football's authorities have come under increasing pressure to show a more proactive attitude to head injuries.

Benfica defender Jan Vertonghen revealed last month that he suffered the after-effects of a concussion for nine months, despite continuing to play.

Vertonghen suffered a blow to the head while playing in a Champions League semi-final for Tottenham against Ajax in 2019.

He played on for a brief spell, but had to be helped off moments later and was seen vomiting on the side of the pitch.

The Belgian returned and played just a week later, but suffered from dizziness and headaches until football's stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic in March allowed him a prolonged rest to recover.

A study, led by consultant neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart of Glasgow University and published in 2019, found that former footballers are approximately three and a half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease than the general population.

A number of England's 1966 World Cup winning team have been affected by such diseases in later life. Jack Charlton and Nobby Stiles died from dementia last year, while Manchester United legend Bobby Charlton has also been diagnosed with the condition.

A host of former rugby union internationals announced in December they are planning legal action against their sport's authorities over the consequences of concussion.

kca/pb

Related Topics

Football World Died FIFA Qatar Glasgow Manchester United March May December 2019 From Premier League Tottenham Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in several indexes relate ..

7 minutes ago

Early Parliamentary Elections in Moldova Can Unloc ..

1 minute ago

Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden ina ..

2 minutes ago

Macron urged to set up 'truth commission' on abuse ..

2 minutes ago

Poet, writer Jamil Aali remembered

2 minutes ago

Gustard steps down as Harlequins director of rugby ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.