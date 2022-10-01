UrduPoint.com

Prisoners Enjoys Sports Festival In District Jail Chitral

Published October 01, 2022

Prisoners enjoys Sports Festival in District Jail Chitral

CHITRAL, Oct 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) ::The prisoners were more enthusiastic during a two-day sports festival organized for the first time inside District Chitral Jail by District Sports Officer in collaboration with district administration Chitral here.

There were scores of sporting events including Tug of War, Badminton, carrom board, Volleyball, Musical Chair, Musical show and Sack Race. Teams of prisoners actively participated in various games and were more enthusiastic during various competitions organized for them for the first time in Jail history. Director General Sports Khalid Khan is instrumental in taking the initiative for holding sporting activities in different Jail for the prisoners with the aim to motivate the prisoners to take active sports activities.

There was also competition between the teams of prisoners and staff of the Jail that produced great thrill. In the Tug-of-War competition, the prison staff team won the final trophy by defeating the official' team. Similarly, in the carrom board competition, the staff team (official) won the trophy from the prisoner team.

In the thrilled packed volleyball competition, the prisoner team won the trophy by defeating the prison staff team in a hotly contested final decided at 3-2, the score was 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 29-27 and 15-11.

In the musical chair, the prisoner team was declared as winner, while the jail staff team was declared runners-up and the final trophy was won by the prisoner team. Similarly, the prisoner team won the trophy by defeating the prison staff team in the sack race which also witnessed great enthusiasm among the prisoners.

Deputy Commissioner Chitral Anwarul Haq was the guest who distributed trophies and prizes among the players. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Irfanuddin, Superintendent Jail and other staff of the Jail were also present. A total of 90 prisoners including four women are in Chitral Jail.

In his address the Deputy Commissioner emphasized to the participants, especially the prisoners that no child is born a criminal, when he goes into a bad environment, he commits a crime that leads him to jail.

He said that freedom is a great blessing and the prisoners here cannot go out of the prison gate. He emphasized to all the prisoners that the purpose of their imprisonment here is to reform them so that when they come out from jail, they will live as peaceful and useful citizens and will not commit any kind of sin or crime in the future.

