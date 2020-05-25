UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pro Tennis Bounces Back With New Zealand Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

Pro tennis bounces back with New Zealand tournament

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :New Zealand Tennis said Monday it was set to host the southern hemisphere's first professional tournament since the COVID-19 shutdown.

The men's Premier League tournament in Auckland next month will feature 24 players competing in three teams at spectator-free arenas over three weeks.

Tennis NZ high performance director Christophe Lambert said the tournament, which begins on June 3, would pit ATP veterans against some of New Zealand's rising stars.

"The NZ Premier League offers opportunities for our best players to have a home-base competitive environment so they are ready to jump back in when the pro circuit starts again," he said.

Britain's world number 77 Cameron Norrie, who grew up in New Zealand, and several of New Zealand's Davis Cup players are among those taking part.

The international nature of tennis means the sport has been hit hard by the coronavirus shutdown.

Among the Grand Slams, the French Open has been postponed and the US Open is considering switching venues from New York if the virus crisis in the city does not ease.

The ATP is not planning to resume tournament play until early August, while the WTA hopes to restart its Calendar in Palermo in on July 20.

Related Topics

Tennis World Palermo Auckland New York June July August From Best Premier League US Open New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

13 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

14 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

15 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.