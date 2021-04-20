UrduPoint.com
PSB DG Congratulates Talha

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan sports board (PSB) Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman on Tuesday congratulated the country's promising weightlifter Talha Talib who won a bronze medal in the Asian Weightlifting Championship.

Talha won a bronze medal in snatch in the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on Monday, said a press release issued here.

While applauding performance of Talha, the Director General said PSB would continue its support and facilitation to the medal potential players.

He also appreciated the federation and the coach who groomed the talent of Talha.

More Stories From Sports

