PTF-Asian Tennis Federation Annual General Meeting (ATF AGM 2019) (17th October, 2019)

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to convey that a delegation comprising Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation , Senator Dilawar Abbas Life Vice President ATF, Patron PTF , Chairman, SNGPL, Board of Directors and, Mr.Tariq Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association, will be visiting Bangalore, India, to attend the Asian Tennis Federation AGM 2019, and BOD Elections to be held at Bangalore, India, from 29th November to 1st December 2019

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to convey that a delegation comprising Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation , Senator Dilawar Abbas Life Vice President ATF, Patron PTF , Chairman, SNGPL, Board of Directors and, Mr.Tariq Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association, will be visiting Bangalore, India, to attend the Asian Tennis Federation AGM 2019, and BOD Elections to be held at Bangalore, India, from 29th November to 1st December 2019.

The President PTF, while commenting on the ATF AGM stated that the Pakistan delegation is proceeding to India, because we feel that sports should be above politics and in this spirit the Indian Davis Cup Tennis team should visit Islamabad for the Davis Cup Tie between Pakistan and India in end-November 2019.

The Indian team would be provided all possible hospitality and security during the visit. The security arrangements of PTF have already been approved by ITF requirements. We have already hosted several Davis Cup teams during the past two years and the arrangements were highly appreciated by ITF Officials who visited Islamabad supervising the ties.

The President also mentioned the current visit of the members of Royal family of United Kingdom and this clearly signified that the security situation in the country is of high standard.