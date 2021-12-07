UrduPoint.com

Punjab Sports Minister Appoints Mikaeel As Goodwill Ambassador Of SBP

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:55 PM

Punjab sports minister appoints Mikaeel as goodwill ambassador of SBP

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti appointed tennis prodigy 12-year-old Mikaeel Ali Baig, who called on him at National Hockey Stadium, as Goodwill Ambassador of Sports Board Punjab here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti appointed tennis prodigy 12-year-old Mikaeel Ali Baig, who called on him at National Hockey Stadium, as Goodwill Ambassador of Sports board Punjab here on Tuesday.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti also presented a certificate to Mikaeel Ali Baig on this occasion. Mikaeel also visited State of The art Tennis Stadium and played tennis there for some time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mikaeel has won a gold medal in ITF Asian Under-12 Team Championship in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan from Nov 22-26, 2021. He defeated players from India, Jordan, Thailand and Kazakhstan during his historical title victory in the event.

Moreover, he also thrashed an Indian opponent on his way to gold medal victory in ITF Asian Under-12 Team Championship in Islamabad in from Sept 13 to 15, 2021.

Appreciating the accolades of tennis genius Mikaeel Ali Baig, Punjab Minister for Sports said Mikaeel has earned amazing tennis feats at such a young age which is definitely a big honour for the country. "Mikaeel has won several world titles at the age of 12 which is a great inspiration for talented youngsters of our country," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said all the Pakistanis are proud of the achievements of young Mikaeel. "Young tennis star Mikaeel is a role model of potential youth of the country," he said.

Related Topics

India Hockey Tennis Islamabad World Thailand Sports Punjab Young Kazakhstan Gold Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

Court grants time to defence for preparation in Lo ..

Court grants time to defence for preparation in Lok Virsa reference

2 minutes ago
 41 new corona cases reported in Punjab

41 new corona cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

Court adjourns LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan till Dec 14

2 minutes ago
 PM tasks ecological restoration of River Indus thr ..

PM tasks ecological restoration of River Indus through stakeholder engagement : ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo Championship: BN/DP, Master Paint ..

Lahore Open Polo Championship: BN/DP, Master Paints, Rijas/MP win openers

5 minutes ago
 PA to meet on Friday

PA to meet on Friday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.