Punjab sports minister appoints Mikaeel as goodwill ambassador of SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti appointed tennis prodigy 12-year-old Mikaeel Ali Baig, who called on him at National Hockey Stadium, as Goodwill Ambassador of Sports board Punjab here on Tuesday.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti also presented a certificate to Mikaeel Ali Baig on this occasion. Mikaeel also visited State of The art Tennis Stadium and played tennis there for some time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mikaeel has won a gold medal in ITF Asian Under-12 Team Championship in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan from Nov 22-26, 2021. He defeated players from India, Jordan, Thailand and Kazakhstan during his historical title victory in the event.

Moreover, he also thrashed an Indian opponent on his way to gold medal victory in ITF Asian Under-12 Team Championship in Islamabad in from Sept 13 to 15, 2021.

Appreciating the accolades of tennis genius Mikaeel Ali Baig, Punjab Minister for Sports said Mikaeel has earned amazing tennis feats at such a young age which is definitely a big honour for the country. "Mikaeel has won several world titles at the age of 12 which is a great inspiration for talented youngsters of our country," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said all the Pakistanis are proud of the achievements of young Mikaeel. "Young tennis star Mikaeel is a role model of potential youth of the country," he said.