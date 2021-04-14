UrduPoint.com
Punjab Sports Minister Greets Arshad On Winning Gold Medal In Iran

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

Punjab Sports Minister greets Arshad on winning gold medal in Iran

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has congratulated Pakistan's Olympic qualifier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in javelin throw event of Imam Reza Athletics Championship in Iran

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has congratulated Pakistan's Olympic qualifier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in javelin throw event of Imam Reza Athletics Championship in Iran.

In a greeting message here on Wednesday Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Arshad also improved national and South Asian record with the throw of 86.38m in the event, leading him to bag a gold medal for Pakistan. "The gold medal winning performance of Arshad Nadeem in the prevailing Covid situation is just like a blow of fresh air for the whole nation.

Arshad and his coaching staff deserved huge appreciation on the great achievement," he added.

Punjab Minister for Sports expressed the hope that Arshad Nadeem will also get success in Tokyo Olympics. "The entire nation is praying for your success in the Tokyo Olympics. Punjab govt is also providing best training facilities to Arshad for the preparation of Tokyo Olympics," he added.

