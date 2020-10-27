Putin Planning to Meet With MMA Fighter Nurmagomedov - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to meet with MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the exact date has not been set yet, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to meet with MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the exact date has not been set yet, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement on Saturday after victory over US fighter Justin Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov, who lost his father to the coronavirus earlier this year, said he had promised his mother this would be his last fight. The president called the fighter to congratulate him on the victory.

"It is true, the president said that once Khabib has rested and the situation with the epidemic has gotten better, they will definitely meet," Peskov told reporters.

Nurmagomedov, born in Russia's Dagestan, does not have a single loss on his MMA record.