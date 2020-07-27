Qatar Submits Official Request to Host 2032 Summer Olympic Games

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) officially submitted on Monday its request to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to receive the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to a government statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) officially submitted on Monday its request to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to receive the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to a government statement.

Doha has sent its application via an official letter to the IOC's headquarters in Switzerland's Lausanne.

"Today's announcement marks the beginning of a meaningful dialogue with the IOC's Future Host Commission to explore our interest further and identify how the Olympic Games can support Qatar's long-term development goals," QOC President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani said.

India, Australia, China and a joint bid by South Korea and North Korea also compete for hosting the event.

So far, no Arab country has ever received the Olympic Games. Qatar's bid to host the games in 2016 and 2020 failed. Meanwhile, the country is getting ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.