UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Submits Official Request To Host 2032 Summer Olympic Games

Muhammad Rameez 39 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:44 PM

Qatar Submits Official Request to Host 2032 Summer Olympic Games

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) officially submitted on Monday its request to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to receive the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to a government statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) officially submitted on Monday its request to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to receive the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to a government statement.

Doha has sent its application via an official letter to the IOC's headquarters in Switzerland's Lausanne.

"Today's announcement marks the beginning of a meaningful dialogue with the IOC's Future Host Commission to explore our interest further and identify how the Olympic Games can support Qatar's long-term development goals," QOC President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani said.

India, Australia, China and a joint bid by South Korea and North Korea also compete for hosting the event.

So far, no Arab country has ever received the Olympic Games. Qatar's bid to host the games in 2016 and 2020 failed. Meanwhile, the country is getting ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Related Topics

World Australia China FIFA Qatar Lausanne South Korea Switzerland North Korea 2016 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE sends third medical aid shipment to Colombia i ..

15 seconds ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment impleme ..

15 minutes ago

First-ever bone marrow transplant successfully con ..

30 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh met Nayar Bukhari, Farhatulla ..

41 seconds ago

126 inquiries finalized, 459 in pending; Sindh Ant ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.