UrduPoint.com

Raikkonen To Miss Dutch GP After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Muhammad Rameez 14 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 02:47 PM

Raikkonen to miss Dutch GP after testing positive for Covid-19

Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, his Alfa Romeo team and the race organisers announced on Saturday

Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sept 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, his Alfa Romeo team and the race organisers announced on Saturday.

The 2007 world champion, 41, who is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, will be replaced in Zandvoort by Alfa Romeo's reserve driver Robert Kubica.

"Kimi is displaying no symptoms and is in good spirits. He has immediately entered isolation in his hotel. The team wishes Kimi a speedy recovery," the Alfa Romeo team tweeted.

"The team ran a thorough close contacts check and do not expect any further impact to our operations for the rest of the weekend." Championship organisers and the International automobile Federation (FIA) said that Raikkonen's positive test "will not have a wider impact on the Dutch GP".

Polish driver Kubica, 36, won the Canadian Grand Prix in 2008 but his career was severely hampered following a crash during the Andorra Rally in 2011 in which his right forearm was partially severed.

"Robert has been reserve driver... since the start of the 2020 season and has driven the team's C41 in three practice sessions this year," Alfa Romeo said.

"With 97 Formula One starts to his name and experience with 2021 Formula One machinery, he will be ready for action and to give his best for the team."With Raikkonen needing a negative test before being allowed to return to the paddock, his participation in next weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza is also in doubt.

Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll all missed GPs last year because they had Covid-19 while Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc tested positive during the winter break.

Related Topics

World Hotel Driver Andorra Hamilton Pierre Federal Investigation Agency 2020 All From Best Alfa Romeo Race

Recent Stories

Last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denie ..

Last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denies claim: Sources

13 minutes ago
 Russia to Offer MiG-35 Jet for Participation in Ma ..

Russia to Offer MiG-35 Jet for Participation in Malaysian Air Force's Tender - O ..

13 seconds ago
 Four petrol pumps managers fined

Four petrol pumps managers fined

16 seconds ago
 Supermarket Chain in New Zealand Takes Knives Off ..

Supermarket Chain in New Zealand Takes Knives Off Shelves After Stabbing Attack ..

20 seconds ago
 'Hurricane Hannah', 'Paralympics Bolt' win more go ..

'Hurricane Hannah', 'Paralympics Bolt' win more gold as pandemic Games lauded

24 minutes ago
 Arab League Hopes Afghanistan Will Not Turn Into P ..

Arab League Hopes Afghanistan Will Not Turn Into Platform for Terrorists - Deput ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.