UrduPoint.com

Rangers Suffer Champions League Blow, Monaco Held By PSV

Muhammad Rameez Published August 03, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Rangers suffer Champions League blow, Monaco held by PSV

Paris, Aug 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Rangers saw their hopes of returning to the Champions League group stage suffer a blow on Tuesday as the Glasgow giants slumped to a 2-0 defeat away to Belgian upstarts Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie.

French-born Maltese international Teddy Teuma gave the Belgians the lead just before the half-hour mark, and Union Saint-Gilloise got a potentially crucial second goal in controversial fashion with 14 minutes left.

Connor Goldson was penalised for a handball in the area following a VAR review and Dante Vanzeir stepped up to score the resulting penalty.

It is a remarkable result for the Brussels club, who returned to the Belgian top flight last season after an absence of almost half a century and promptly finished second under the ownership of English entrepreneur Tony Bloom.

Unable to host Rangers in their own stadium, the match was played in the nearby city of Leuven, but that did not prove a handicap for Union.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers now face an uphill struggle in the return leg next Tuesday, August 9.

"It is very disappointing, especially when our performance was not at the level we normally are and the level you need to compete at this level," Van Bronckhorst told the BBC.

Of the penalty, he added: "You are playing in the biggest competition in Europe, with so much at stake, and to give a penalty like this is very hard." Last season's beaten Europa League finalists, Rangers are looking to return to the Champions League group stage for the first time in over a decade.

- Benfica win big - The winners of the third qualifying round tie will go on to a play-off later this month against either Monaco or PSV Eindhoven, with the winners of that advancing to the group stage.

Monaco needed a late equaliser from centre-back Axel Disasi to draw 1-1 with Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV at the Stade Louis II on Tuesday.

Disasi prodded home from close range when an Ismail Jakobs free-kick fell to him in the penalty area 10 minutes from time.

That cancelled out Joey Veerman's first-half opener for PSV and ensured the tie is finely poised ahead of next week's return leg in the Netherlands.

Monaco missed out on direct qualification for the group stage when they conceded a stoppage-time goal on the final day of the last Ligue 1 season and dropped from second to third in the table as a result, behind Marseille.

Benfica, who reached the quarter-finals last season before losing to Liverpool, crushed Midtjylland of Denmark 4-1 in Lisbon with Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick.

Enzo Fernandez also scored for the Portuguese side with Pione Sisto netting a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Earlier there were 2-1 away wins for Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic, and Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb, against Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova and Ludogorets of Bulgaria respectively.

Dynamo Kyiv are in action on Wednesday but the Ukrainian club will play the home leg of their tie against Austria's Sturm Graz in the Polish city of Lodz due to the ongoing conflict in their country.

Related Topics

Century Rangers Europe Graz Brussels Liverpool Zagreb Marseille Tiraspol Monaco Eindhoven Lisbon Van Glasgow Lead Austria Bulgaria Czech Republic Croatia Moldova Netherlands Denmark August From Top

Recent Stories

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in ..

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

8 hours ago
 Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months ..

Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months: UN

8 hours ago
 DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World He ..

DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day

8 hours ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

8 hours ago
 Miftah asks PTI leadership to disclose facts about ..

Miftah asks PTI leadership to disclose facts about precious gifts of Tosha Khana ..

8 hours ago
 Commissioner visits rain-affected areas of Qamber- ..

Commissioner visits rain-affected areas of Qamber-Shahdad Kot district

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.