UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Tests Positive For COVID-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Tests Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) President of Spanish football giants Real Madrid Florentino Perez, 73, has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said Tuesday.

"Our president Florentino Perez has tested positive in the COVID-19 tests that he periodically undergoes, although he is not showing any symptoms," a Real Madrid statement said.

This comes after coach and club legend Zinedine Zidane also tested positive late last month.

At the helm since 2000, Perez is credited with ushering in the Galactico era in the club's history, striving to field a star-studded lineup on the pitch to attract commercial prowess as much as sporting success.

Previously a construction tycoon, Perez oversaw the purchases of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo, David Bekham, and many other superstar Names.

During his two tenures as president - Perez left the post from 2006 to 2009 - the Madridistas won the UEFA Champions League, Europe's top trophy, six times, the domestic La Liga trophy five times and a plethora of other silverware. Only Manchester United periodically unseats Real Madrid as the world's most valuable football club.

Related Topics

Football World Europe David Manchester United Post From Top Real Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

UAE, Belgium discuss boosting cultural cooperation

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.