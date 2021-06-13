UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robertson Rallies Scotland To Inspire A Nation

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Robertson rallies Scotland to inspire a nation

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Scotland captain Andy Robertson wants his side to inspire a nation in their first major international tournament for 23 years at Euro 2020.

The Scots begin their campaign on home soil in front of 12,000 fans at Hampden against the Czech Republic on Monday and will also have home advantage against Croatia in Group D after a trip to face England at Wembley on Friday.

Robertson was four the last time Scotland reached a finals at World Cup 1998 and even called on schools to scrap lessons for a 1400 local time (1300 GMT) kick-off against the Czechs.

"A lot of kids, teenagers, even people in their early twenties haven't witnessed us ever in a major tournament," said the Liverpool left-back on Sunday.

"The fact now that is going to happen, I hope it inspires a nation, I hope we can make them happy. You can feel a real buzz around the country already.

"The schools can maybe give them a pass to watch the game, we want the whole country behind us.

For me it has been a long time coming, it's up to us to try and keep a smile on their faces." Scotland have set up their training base in the north of England to avoid some of the fanfare around their return to a major tournament.

And manager Steve Clarke wants his players to balance the excitement without letting the pressure of the occasion get to them.

"I think when you qualify for the first time in 23 years you probably feel a little bit less pressure," said Clarke.

"We've done well to be in the tournament, we're looking forward to it, we're going to give our best in every single game and try and make the next step to the knockout stages which would be a first for the men's national team.

"I think the Tartan Army can get overexcited for us. We have to be excited, but we have to keep an emotional control so that when we get to the match we perform to our full potential and I feel we can do that."

Related Topics

World Army Liverpool Czech Republic Croatia Euro Turkish Lira Sunday 2020 Best

Recent Stories

UAEFA discusses cooperation in football with Indon ..

31 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 21 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Z ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest s ..

2 hours ago

DoH showcases Abu Dhabi’s successful response to ..

2 hours ago

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence sig ..

2 hours ago

Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Muba ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.