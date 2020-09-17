Roglic Retains Tour De France Lead, Kwiatkowski Takes Stage 18
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:50 PM
La RochesurForon, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Primoz Roglic retained his lead on compatriot Tadej Pogacar atop the Tour de France standings after stage 18 as British outfit Ineos claimed a one-two finish on Thursday.
Bedevilled by problems that saw them withdraw their captain Egan Bernal on Wednesday, team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski won the stage as Richard Carapaz took the King of the Mountains jersey with the pair crossing the finish line three minutes ahead of the elite pack.