Roglic Retains Tour De France Lead, Kwiatkowski Takes Stage 18

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

Roglic retains Tour de France lead, Kwiatkowski takes stage 18

Primoz Roglic retained his lead on compatriot Tadej Pogacar atop the Tour de France standings after stage 18 as British outfit Ineos claimed a one-two finish on Thursday

La RochesurForon, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Primoz Roglic retained his lead on compatriot Tadej Pogacar atop the Tour de France standings after stage 18 as British outfit Ineos claimed a one-two finish on Thursday.

Bedevilled by problems that saw them withdraw their captain Egan Bernal on Wednesday, team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski won the stage as Richard Carapaz took the King of the Mountains jersey with the pair crossing the finish line three minutes ahead of the elite pack.

