UrduPoint.com

Rojas Eyes Long Jump For Double Gold In Paris Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:17 PM

Rojas eyes long jump for double gold in Paris Olympics

Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas will likely go for double gold in the Paris Olympics in 2024 after revealing she could also compete in the long jump

Caracas, Sept 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas will likely go for double gold in the Paris Olympics in 2024 after revealing she could also compete in the long jump.

"I'm an athlete of challenges. If it was up to me, I'd compete in the two events," Rojas told Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a ceremony in her honour in Caracas.

"It's what I've set as my goal, it's what I'm thinking of. There's a big chance I'll compete in the two." After winning triple jump silver in the Rio Games in 2016, Rojas has since been the dominant force in the discipline.

As well as winning gold in Tokyo, she has won double world golds and set world records both indoor and outdoors.

The 25-year-old, based in Barcelona, is coached by Cuban Ivan Pedroso, a former Olympic long jump champion and a four-time world gold medallist.

Rojas in June leapt 7.27m in the long jump, albeit with an illegal tailwind of 2.7m/s. Her official personal best is 6.88m. Germany's Malaika Mihambo won long jump gold in Tokyo with a best effort of 7.00m.

Related Topics

World Germany Paris Tokyo Barcelona Caracas June 2016 Gold Silver Olympics Best

Recent Stories

Belarusian, Russian Armed Forces Ready to Protect ..

Belarusian, Russian Armed Forces Ready to Protect Union State Sovereignty - Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pac ..

Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pace: Faisal Sultan

1 hour ago
 Three beggars arrested in sargodha

Three beggars arrested in sargodha

1 hour ago
 Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refug ..

Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refugees, says Malala

1 hour ago
 UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: da ..

UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: data

1 hour ago
 Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.