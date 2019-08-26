UrduPoint.com
Roma's Perotti Out For Two Months

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:25 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Roma attacking midfielder Diego Perotti has been ruled out for two months with a thigh injury, the Serie A club confirmed on Monday.

The 31-year-old Argentine picked up the injury training at the weekend and missed Sunday's Serie A opener, a 3-3 draw at home to his former club Genoa.

Perotti has "a strain in his left quadriceps muscle", Roma said in a statement, adding he would be out between 45 and 60 days.

It means he will sit out the Rome derby against Lazio on Sunday and also league matches against Sassuolo, Bologna, Atalanta, Lecce, Cagliari and Sampadoria.

It is the latest blow for the five-times capped Argentina winger who played just 15 games last season because of injury.

