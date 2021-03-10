UrduPoint.com
Ronaldo, Morata Lead Juventus Against Porto

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:10 AM

Ronaldo, Morata lead Juventus against Porto

Turin, Italy, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata will spearhead the Juventus attack in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Portuguese side Porto.

Ronaldo, the competition's record goalscorer, carries Juventus hopes of a fightback as they trail twice former winners Porto 2-1 after the first leg.

In-form Spaniard Morata, with six European goals this season, scored twice and set up a goal in the Italians' 3-1 league win over Lazio at the weekend.

Andrea Pirlo has recovered several injured players including midfielder Arthur and defender Leonardo Bonucci, who plays alongside Merih Demiral, with captain Giorgio Chiellini on the bench.

Aaron Ramsey was selected over Weston McKennie in midfield with the American starting on the bench.

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao included veteran captain Pepe who had been uncertain, in the same line-up as the first leg with Moussa Marega and Mehdi Taremi up front.

Starting line-ups: Juventus (4-4-2) Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Aaron Ramsey, Arthur, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo Coach: Andrea Pirlo (ITA) Porto (4-4-2) Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Sanusi Zaidu; Otavio, Sergio Oliveira, Mateus Uribe, Jesus Corona; Moussa Marega, Mehdi Taremi Coach: Sergio Conceicao POR) Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

