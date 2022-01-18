Rublev dispels Covid concerns with easy win

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia's world number six Andrey Rublev brushed aside any concerns over a recent Covid-19 virus scare to power into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Rublev, having his first hit-out of the new season, blasted past Italian Gianluca Mager 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in 1hr 24min on Margaret Court Arena.

Rublev, who withdrew from the Russian team for the ATP Cup in Sydney late last month after testing positive for the virus, was in total command.

He broke Mager's serve seven times, hit 31 winners with just 13 unforced errors.

"I was a bit tired before my first match because I was positive to Covid, but now everything is fine," Rublev said.

"I didn't know how I would play in my first match, it's not easy when you go into one of the best tournaments without playing for a few weeks.

"But I am really happy with how it all went."The Russian will next face either Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis or Spaniard Roberto Carbelles Baena in the second round.