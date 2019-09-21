Rugby World Cup at a glance

The 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan at a glance after the three matches on Saturday (all kick-off times GMT)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan at a glance after the three matches on Saturday (all kick-off times GMT): Pool D At Sapporo Australia 39 Fiji 21 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) Australia 1 1 0 0 39 21 1 5 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fiji 1 0 0 1 21 39 0 0 Pool C At Tokyo France 23 Argentina 21 Standings France 1 1 0 0 23 21 0 4 Argentina 1 0 0 1 21 23 1 1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tonga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 USA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool B At Yokohama New Zealand (holders) 23 South Africa 13 Standings N.

Zealand 1 1 0 0 23 13 0 4 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Africa 1 0 0 1 13 23 0 0 Match point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - losing by fewer than eight points or scoring four tries Playing Sunday Pool B At Osaka Italy v Namibia (0515) Pool A At Yokohama Ireland v Scotland (0745) Pool C At Sapporo England v Tonga (1015) Leading scorers Points 15: Matsushima (JPN) 11: Volavola (FIJ) 10: Latu (AUS), Mo'unga (NZL), Ntamack (FRA) Tries3: Matsushima (JPN)2: Latu (AUS)