RusAF Head Shlyakhtin Suspended Over High-Jumper Lysenko Case - Athletics Integrity Unit

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) President Dmitry Shlyakhtin has been suspended over the case of high-jumper Danil Lysenko, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said in a statement Thursday.

"The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has today charged the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) with serious breaches of the Anti-Doping Rules, including a failure to co-operate with an investigation and obstructing an investigation.

The charges relate to the conduct of senior RusAF officials during an investigation into 'whereabouts' violations committed by Russian high-jumper, Danil Lysenko," it said.

"A number of senior federation officials, including the RusAF President, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, and Executive Director, Alexander Parkin, the Athlete and his coach, have also been charged with Tampering and/or Complicity under the Anti-Doping Rules and been provisionally suspended," the AIU said.

