Russia Ready To Help Qatar In Preparing For FIFA World Cup - Putin

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 03:41 PM

Russia Ready to Help Qatar in Preparing for FIFA World Cup - Putin

Russia is ready to assist Qatar with any help it might need in its preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russia is ready to assist Qatar with any help it might need in its preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The preparation of Qatar for the World Cup is becoming more and more important. I spoke with Emir [of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani] and I understand the difficulties that Qatar is facing. I mean regional problems as well as problems in relation to the pandemic, as well as other problems that need special attention. From our side, we will do anything necessary to support our friends in Qatar, to help them to prepare for this important, global event," Putin told Qatar News Agency General Director Youssef Ibrahim Abdulrahman Al-Maliki on Friday.

The video of the meeting was posted on Kremlin's website.

"[There are problems] of economic nature and others. There are many issues that require special attention and we will work closely with you as well as look for other areas of activity to further develop our relations," Putin added.

The SPIEF is held from June 2-5 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. It is an annual Russian business event for the economic sector. The Rossiya Segodnya international news agency is a SPIEF media partner.

