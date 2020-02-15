UrduPoint.com
Russian Biathletes Ustyugov, Sleptsova Disqualified For 2 Years Over Doping - IBU

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:55 PM

Russian cross-country skier and biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov has been disqualified for two years for violating anti-doping regulations and stripped of his Sochi Olympics gold medal, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Russian cross-country skier and biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov has been disqualified for two years for violating anti-doping regulations and stripped of his Sochi Olympics gold medal, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Saturday.

"Mr Evgeny Ustyugov has committed an Article 2.2 ADRV under the 2012 IBU Anti-Doping Rules (use of a prohibited substance, oxandrolone), for which he is declared ineligible for a period of two (2) years, beginning on the date of the Decision (13 February 2020). Mr Evgeny Ustyugov's competitive results obtained from 27 August 2013 through to the end of the 2013/14 World Cup season shall be disqualified with all of the resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

," the IBU announced in a statement.

Apart from Ustyugov, Svetlana Sleptsova, a Vancouver Olympic champion, has been disqualified as well.

"Mrs Svetlana Sleptsova has committed an Article 2.2 ADRV under the 2012 IBU Anti-Doping Rules (use of a prohibited substance, ostarine), for which she is declared ineligible for a period of two (2) years, beginning on the date of the Decision (11 February 2020). Mrs Svetlana Sleptsova's competitive results obtained from 22 March 2013 through to the end of the 2013/14 World Cup season shall be disqualified with all of the resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes," the union stated.

