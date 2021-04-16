UrduPoint.com
Russian Junior Hockey Player Says Denied Entry To US Ahead Of U-18 World Championship

Ivan Miroshnichenko, a 17-year-old Russian hockey player who was set to represent his country at the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championship in the United States, has told the Russian sports portal Championat that he has been denied entry three days before his planned departure to the tournament in Texas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ivan Miroshnichenko, a 17-year-old Russian hockey player who was set to represent his country at the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championship in the United States, has told the Russian sports portal Championat that he has been denied entry three days before his planned departure to the tournament in Texas.

"I was shocked, three days before my departure they send this [denial of entry]. The visa is in the passport, as I understand it. They sent a request, and that's it ... I've already been to the United States, trained there a couple of years ago, and I've traveled on a tourist visa. I don't even know what could have happened," Miroshnichenko, a forward who plays for Omskie Yastreby (Omsk Hawks) in the Junior Hockey League, told the news portal.

Adam Steiss, the IIHF's communications manager, told Sputnik on Friday that the organization was not yet aware of the US authorities' decision to deny Miroshnichenko entry, but said that an information collection process would get underway.

"For now, we just need to collect some more information and coordinate with the local organizing committee and the Russian Ice Hockey Federation before we decide on the next steps, but for now, we're just collecting information," Steiss said.

The IIHF Under-18 World Championship is set to take place in the cities of Frisco and Plano in the US state of Texas from April 26 to May 6.

