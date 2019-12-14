UrduPoint.com
Russian MMA Fighter Nurmagomedov To Face Tony Ferguson On April 18 In New York - UFC

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:31 PM

Russian undefeated mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0), who is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion, will defend his title in a long-awaited fight against US opponent Tony Ferguson (25-3) on April 18 in New York, the UFC said on Instagram

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Russian undefeated mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0), who is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion, will defend his title in a long-awaited fight against US opponent Tony Ferguson (25-3) on April 18 in New York, the UFC said on Instagram.

Earlier in the week, media reported that both fighters had signed contracts for this fight.

Nurmagomedov, 31, defended his title in September, defeating Dustin Poirier via a rear-naked choke in round three at the Abu Dhabi tournament. Ferguson, 35, who is now on a 12-fight win streak, scored a technical knockout against Donald Cerrone in his last fight in June.

