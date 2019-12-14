Russian speed skaters have won the men's team pursuit at the final stage of this season's International Skating Union World Cup in Japan's Nagano and topped the final standings of the tournament in this discipline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Russian speed skaters have won the men's team pursuit at the final stage of this season's International Skating Union World Cup in Japan's Nagano and topped the final standings of the tournament in this discipline.

Russian skaters Alexander Rumyantsev, Ruslan Zakharov and Danila Semerikov on Saturday finished at 3 minutes 42.939 seconds. The Japanese team was second at +0.06 seconds, while the Canadian team came in third with +1.93.

The Russian team topped the overall World Cup standings of the men's team pursuit with 312 points, ahead of the Japanese with 302 and the Canadians with 290.