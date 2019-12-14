UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Speed Skaters Win Men's Team Pursuit At ISU World Cup, Top Final Season Standings

Muhammad Rameez 42 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 02:37 PM

Russian Speed Skaters Win Men's Team Pursuit at ISU World Cup, Top Final Season Standings

Russian speed skaters have won the men's team pursuit at the final stage of this season's International Skating Union World Cup in Japan's Nagano and topped the final standings of the tournament in this discipline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Russian speed skaters have won the men's team pursuit at the final stage of this season's International Skating Union World Cup in Japan's Nagano and topped the final standings of the tournament in this discipline.

Russian skaters Alexander Rumyantsev, Ruslan Zakharov and Danila Semerikov on Saturday finished at 3 minutes 42.939 seconds. The Japanese team was second at +0.06 seconds, while the Canadian team came in third with +1.93.

The Russian team topped the overall World Cup standings of the men's team pursuit with 312 points, ahead of the Japanese with 302 and the Canadians with 290.

Related Topics

World Russia Nagano Japan

Recent Stories

Two suspects held during search operation

41 seconds ago

Continues lockdown, raising chill increases woes o ..

13 minutes ago

'Indian troops committing grave HR violations in I ..

13 minutes ago

PIC is fully functional, health minister confirms

21 minutes ago

Death Toll From Measles Outbreak in Samoa Rises to ..

22 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Wheelchair-bound for 18 years, life i ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.