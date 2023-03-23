Russian Sports Minister on Russian Athletes' Suspension: Politicized Bans Unacceptable

The Russian Sports Ministry considers the politicized restrictions imposed by the World Athletics on Russian and Belarusian athletes politicized and unacceptable, the minister, Oleg Matytsin, said

Earlier in the day, the World Athletic Council restored the status of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in the organization, but extended the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions due to the situation in Ukraine.

"The suspension of athletes from participation in international competitions continues. We consider these politicized restrictions unacceptable, especially in the context of the recent speech (of IOC President) Thomas Bach against political influence on sport. The Olympic Games must remain neutral, and international federations must give the right to all the strongest athletes in to compete in their sport," Matytsin said.