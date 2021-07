Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Evgeny Rylov led a Russian one-two to win the men's 100m Olympic backstroke gold medal in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old hit the wall in 51.98sec to edge team-mate Kliment Kolesnikov, who touched in 52.00, ahead of American defending champion Ryan Murphy in 52.19.