Russia's Zenit Loses To Belgium's Club Brugge 1-2 In UEFA Champions League Group Stage

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:00 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg suffered a last-minute loss from Belgium's Club Brugge in the match of the first round of the group stage of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.

The match of Group F, which took place in St.

Petersburg, ended with a 2-1 victory for the guests. Club Brugge's goals were scored by Emmanuel Dennis (63rd minute) and Charles De Ketelaere (90+3), while Zenit's goal was recorded as their opponents' goalkeeper Ethan Horvath own goal (74th).

Zenit will next play away match against Germany's Borussia Dortmund on October 28, while Club Brugge will host Italy's Lazio on the same day.

More Stories From Sports

