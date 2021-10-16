Salah scores stunner, Firmino hits treble in Liverpool rout

Mohamed Salah scored another brilliant individual goal and Roberto Firmino hit a hat-trick as Liverpool ruined Claudio Ranieri's first match as Watford manager with a 5-0 victory on Saturday

Salah underlined why Liverpool are so desperate to get the Egypt forward to sign a new contract with his audacious second-half strike at Vicarage Road.

Dancing through the Watford defence, Salah's magical moment topped even his eye-catching goal against Manchester City before the international break.

Liverpool's habit of avoiding big contracts for players over 30 has fuelled fears the 29-year-old will leave when his present deal expires in 2023.

But with 10 goals in 10 games this season, Salah has proved his huge value to Liverpool, who will surely bow to his wish to be paid alongside the Premier League's highest earners.

For the first time in his career, Salah has scored in eight successive top-flight matches.

Salah's breathtaking goal stole the spotlight on a day when Firmino claimed his first Liverpool treble since 2018 in his first start for five league games.

It was also a memorable afternoon for Senegal forward Sadio Mane, who became only the third African player after Salah and Didier Drogba to reach a century of Premier League goals, a milestone encompassing his time at Southampton.

The Reds are the first English top-flight side to score three or more goals in seven consecutive away games in all competitions.

Liverpool, unbeaten in eight league matches this season, moved above Chelsea to the top of the table, although the Blues can reclaim pole position if they beat Brentford later on Saturday.

Ranieri could not have asked for a tougher start to his reign after he replaced the sacked Xisco Munoz during the international break.

The Italian, back in the Premier League after his title-winning spell with Leicester and stints at Chelsea and Fulham, will hope this dismal display was not a sign of things to come.