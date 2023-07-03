The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will host two-match Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 series between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the auspices of Pakistan Rugby Union from Tuesday, July 4, to Saturday, July 8

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will host two-match Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 series between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the auspices of Pakistan Rugby Union from Tuesday, July 4, to Saturday, July 8.

In this regard, SBP Director General Dr Asif Tufail and Additional Secretary Sports Ms Nabeela visited the Punjab Stadium on Monday to review arrangements. The SBP director general directed the ground staff to make top-level arrangements for the mega series.

Dr Asif Tufail said that holding of Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 at the Punjab Stadium was a good omen for the future of the game in our country. "The two-match Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 series will play a key role in the promotion of rugby among young generation".

He welcomed the guest UAE rugby team in Lahore.

"We are quite upbeat that the rugby fans will enjoy the exciting game of rugby during the Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 series," he added.

Pakistan will take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in first encounter of two-match Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 series at Punjab Stadium on Tuesday (July 4) while the second match will be played at the same venue on July 8.

A 29-member rugby contingent including 25 players and four officials from UAE have reached Lahore to participate in the two-match Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 series. The international match officials from Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar and Japan will supervise the two-match Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 series. Asia Rugby has also appointed Rizwan Malik as the Citing Commissioner for the entire tournament.