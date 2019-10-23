SBP to observe black day to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) officers and employees as per the directions of Punjab Government, will observe October 27, as Black Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiris

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Sports Punjab (SBP) officers and employees as per the directions of Punjab Government , will observe October 27, as Black Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The national flag, in this regard, will be flown at half-mast at sports Board Punjab offices to show harmony with Kashmiri people who are subjected to worst atrocities at the hands of Indian forces.

It may be noted here that Indian forces have been committing massive human rights abuses in the Jammu and Kashmir state since long.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said here on Wednesday. "We have close and emotional relation with the Kashmiri people. We will continue to support them at every forum".

He said that the oppressed Kashmiris were striving hard to break the Indian stranglehold for the last 72 years and in this long period thousands of Kashmiris have been martyred and injured.