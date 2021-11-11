UrduPoint.com

Scotland Make Four Changes For 'full-blooded' South Africa Clash

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's match against world champions South Africa following last week's 15-13 win against Australia

Leicester centre Matt Scott earns his first Scotland start since June 2017, when he played against Italy in Singapore in Townsend's first match in charge.

Glasgow's Rufus McLean starts on the wing after his two tries on debut against Tonga last month.

In the pack, Edinburgh's Nick Haining comes in at blindside flanker as club colleague Jamie Ritchie moves to the openside.

There is a return to the front row for Edinburgh's Stuart McInally at hooker.

Hamish Watson has been benched, while Sam Johnson, Darcy Graham and George Turner have all dropped out of the matchday squad.

"We know what to expect from the Springboks in how they play and the physicality they will bring across the team," said Townsend.

"We have, therefore, selected a side that we believe can both meet that challenge and give us the platform to impose our game on the opposition.

"It should be a full-blooded contest," the former Scotland playmaker added.

Scotland (15-1) Stuart Hogg (capt); Rufus McLean, Chris Harris, Matt Scott, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie, Nick Haining; Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner; Zander Fagerson, Stuart McInally, Pierre SchoemanReplacements: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Oli Kebble, Jamie Hodgson, Hamish Watson, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Blair KinghornCoach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

