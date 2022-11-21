Secretary sports appreciates performance of young swimmers

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :26th Boys National Age Group Swimming Championship concluded here at Punjab International Swimming Complex, Nishtar Park Sports Complex under the auspices of Sports board Punjab (SBP) on Sunday late night.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta was the chief guest. President Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) Zoraiz Lashari, Chief Sports consultant Hafeez Bhatti, Provincial Coach Rafi uz Zaman and other officials were also present.

Secretary Sports Punjab witnessed the exciting competitions and later distributed medals and prizes among the top performers of the championship.

Speaking on this occasion, Ehsan Bhutta appreciated the performance of young swimmers in their respective age group competitions. "Sports Board Punjab will continue to provide such opportunities to young athletes to express their sports potential," he added.

He further said that the Boys National Age Group Swimming Championship was a suitable platform for budding swimmers to demonstrate their swimming skills. He advised the top performers to maintain their level of performance and keep on hard working for their future swimming events.

Mikail Azfar Mir (Sindh), who got five Gold Medals and established four New National Records, was adjudged the Best Swimmer in U-12 event.

Syed Azlan Sohail (Sindh) who clinched five Gold Medals and set up as many New National Records was declared the Best Swimmer in U-14 event.

Mohammad Ahmad Durrani (Army) who got five Gold Medals and established four New National Records, was adjudged the Best Swimmer in U-16 event.

Results: In 12 and under age group 100m Backstroke, Gold went to Mikail Azfar Mir (Sindh), Silver - M Shahzain Siddiqui, (Army), Bronze - M.

Rayyan Dhedhi, (Sindh) In 50m Butterfly, Gold - Dayyan Kashif, (Punjab) New National Record, Silver - M. Humza Bhesan, (Sindh), Bronze - M Rayyan Dhedhi, (Sindh) In 200m Freestyle, Gold - Mikail Azfar Mir, (Sindh) New National Record, Silver - Mohammad Humza Bhesan, (Sindh), Bronze - Asjad Ali, (Punjab) In 50m Backstroke, Gold - M Shahzain Siddiqui, (Army), Silver - Mohammad Rayyan Dhedhi, (Sindh), Bronze - Mohammad Omar, (Sindh) In 4x100m Medley Relay, Gold - (Sindh) Team, Silver - (Punjab) Team, Bronze - KPK Team.

In age group 14 and under 100m Freestyle, Gold was won by S M Daniyal, (KPK), Silver - Aryaan Rehman Khawar, (Punjab), Bronze - Yousaf Ahmed Shafi, (Punjab) In 50m Breaststroke, Gold - Mohammad Bilal Maqbool, (Punjab), Silver - Mohammad Affan, (Sindh), Bronze - Shahmir Ali (Sindh) In 50m Backstroke, Gold - Mohid Sadiq Lone, (Punjab), Silver - S M Daniyal, (KPK), Bronze - Daniyal Alavi, (Sindh) In 50m Freestyle, Gold - S. M Daniyal, (KPK) New National Record, Silver - Agha Wasay, (Punjab), Bronze - Aryaan Rehman Khawar, (Punjab) In 4x100m Medley Relay, Gold - (Punjab) Team New National Record, Silver - (Sindh) Team, Bronze - KPK Team In Age group 16 and under 100m Butterfly, Gold - Mohammad Amman Siddiqui, (Army), Silver - Dawood Nawaz, (Punjab), Bronze - Maikail Faisal Ijaz, (Punjab) In 200m IM, Gold - M Ahmed Durrani, (Army) New National Record, Silver - Subhan Ahmed, Navy, Bronze - Jazim Abbasi, (Sindh) In 50m Butterfly, Gold - M. Ahmed Durrani, (Army), Silver - Ali Mitha, (Sindh), Bronze - Hamza Asif, (Punjab)In 100m Breaststroke, Gold - Hamza Asif, (Punjab), Silver - Amman Rehman Khawar, (Punjab), Bronze - Rayan Maqbool, (Sindh)In 4x100m Medley Relay, Gold - (Punjab) Team New National Record, Silver - (Sindh), Bronze – (KPK).