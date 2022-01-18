UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports Punjab Calls On Punjab Sports Minister

Muhammad Rameez Published January 18, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday

Both exchanged views regarding promotion of sports across the Punjab province during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Secretary Sports Punjab has directed to constitute an Advisory Council for the development of Sports Sector. The Advisory Council will consist of Sports Associations, Technical Team and Engineers. He issued these directions during his visit to the Project Management Unit on Tuesday.

Noor ul Amin Mengal said that every sports project will be initiated or completed after a thorough consultation with all stakeholders.

He also directed to formulate Quality Control Regime for sports projects of the province.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan briefed Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal in detail about different completed and under-construction sports projects in the province.

Noor ul Amin Mengal reviewed different projects and performance of officials during his Project Management Unit visit.

Moreover, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab also graced Pak-Turk school Sports Gala as Chief Guest at Punjab Stadium on Tuesday. He witnessed exciting competitions of young students and later distributed prizes among top performers of the event.

