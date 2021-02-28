UrduPoint.com
Serb Indoor Long Jump Champion Spanovic Pulls Out Of Euros

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

Serb indoor long jump champion Spanovic pulls out of Euros

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Serbia's double European indoor long jump gold medallist Ivana Spanovic is injured and will miss the upcoming European Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland.

The 30-year-old was forced to pull out of the March 5-7 event after suffering a hamstring problem in training, national coach Edin Zubovic told Serbian state television on Sunday.

Spanovic, champion in Belgrade in 2017 and Glasgow in 2019 and world champion in Birmingham the year before, will now focus on preparing for the Tokyo Olympics in July.

This latest injury comes after her return to competition in January following a 16-month absence with a metatarsal bone fracture.

More Stories From Sports

