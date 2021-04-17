Shahid Afridi congratulates Pakistan team on winning series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Pakistan team captain Shahid Afridi congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the T20 against South Africa.

The all-rounder stressed that despite the victory, there is a need for the squad to review its middle-order performances, a private news channel reported.

"Despite the victory, we need to review the middle-order performances where we seem to be struggling for a long time," he added.

He also shared some suggestions, "I think Shoaib Malik must be considered again, especially since it's a T20 World Cup this year."