Shahid Afridi Congratulates Pakistan Team On Winning Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Pakistan team captain Shahid Afridi congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on winning the T20 against South Africa.

The all-rounder stressed that despite the victory, there is a need for the squad to review its middle-order performances, a private news channel reported.

"Despite the victory, we need to review the middle-order performances where we seem to be struggling for a long time," he added.

He also shared some suggestions, "I think Shoaib Malik must be considered again, especially since it's a T20 World Cup this year."

