Shahid Afridi Tests Positive For Covid-19

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

The All-rounder has gone into isolation at home and will be included into the squad if he tested negative for the virus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2022) Former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afirid tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The star-cricketer who is also known as Boom, Boom would undergo isolation at home in compliance of the protocols set by Pakistan cricket Board’s (PCB).

Now he would be included into squad after he tested negative for the virus.

On Wednesday, Afridi sought permission from the team management to undergo medical check at a local hospital. He had also asked the management to excuse him from bio-secure bubble and health issues.

According to the reports, the player had told the management that he was suffering from the back pain and that a relative of his wife had also passed away.

