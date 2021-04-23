UrduPoint.com
Shaniera Prays For India After Rapid Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:44 PM

The philanthropist who is wife of former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram has regretted over worsening situation of Coronavirus in neighboring India.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Shaniera Akram has expressed concerns over rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in India.

She says that her prayers are with neighboring India over worst situation. Shaniera states that understanding this virus is only form of defence against this invisible monster.

Taking to Twitter, Shaniera wrote: “So so sad. The only form of defence against this Invisible Monster is to try to understand it. Protect yourselves, protect your loved ones Face with medical mask My Prayers are with you India stay strong,”.

She also shared a video which showed loss of lives in India due to Coronavirus.

India is witnessing the world’s highest record of Coronavirus cases for last two days.

As many as 16 million people were infected across the country, with 332,730 new cases. According to the health officials, total 2,263 people died of Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

