UrduPoint.com

Shehroze Kashif, Abdul Joshi Excel In Mountaineering World

Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Shehroze Kashif, Abdul Joshi excel in mountaineering world

Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif and Abdul Joshi continued shining in the mountaineering world as on Sunday they made the nation proud once again by ascending peaks Lhotse and Everest, respectively

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif and Abdul Joshi continued shining in the mountaineering world as on Sunday they made the nation proud once again by ascending peaks Lhotse and Everest, respectively.

"Shehroze has summitted the world's 4th highest peak Lhotse (8516m) at 6:05 am PST," Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan said in a message.

He congratulated the nation on Shehroze's' feat, pointing out that the 20-year-old climber had already made history when on May 5 he summitted Kanchenjunga (8586m) to inscribe his name in the record books.

"He is the youngest mountaineer in the world as well as the first Pakistani to summit Kanchenjunga. He is the youngest mountaineer in the world to summit three highest peaks of the world (Mount Everest 8849m, K2 8611m and Kanchenjunga. Now he has raised the green flag at Everest," he added.

Haidri in another messaged about climber Abdul Joshi's accomplishment said, he had summited Everest.

According to Haidri Joshi, who belongs to Shimshal valley of Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan was part of a 13-member Everest expedition team, led by Nepalese mountaineer Mingma Gyalje Sherpa (Mingma G) of Imagine Nepal. He has summitted the world's highest mount today.

Abdul Joshi is the first Pakistani to summit Annapurna, the tenth highest mountain in the world at 8,091m, in 2021. He also led a 12-member Pakistani team to the first-ever summit of Passu cones.

Mount Everest is Earth's highest mountain above sea level, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas. The China�Nepal border runs across its summit point. Its elevation of 8,848.86 m was most recently (in 2020) established by the Chinese and Nepali authorities.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan World China Climber Alpine Nepal May Border Sunday

Recent Stories

China's economy expected to recover gradually from ..

China's economy expected to recover gradually from Omicron impacts: spokesperson ..

41 seconds ago
 Beijing on Finland's Bid for NATO: China Hopes Sec ..

Beijing on Finland's Bid for NATO: China Hopes Security Indivisibility Principle ..

42 seconds ago
 Borrell Unsure EU States Will Be Able to Reach Com ..

Borrell Unsure EU States Will Be Able to Reach Common Position on Anti-Russian S ..

44 seconds ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in KP ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in KP: Met office

45 seconds ago
 Imran Khan ensured foolproof security: Spokesperso ..

Imran Khan ensured foolproof security: Spokesperson Interior Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Tehran, Moscow Reach 'Good Solutions' in Oil, Gas ..

Tehran, Moscow Reach 'Good Solutions' in Oil, Gas Industry - Iranian Ambassador

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.