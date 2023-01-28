UrduPoint.com

Shiffrin One Away From Stenmark's All-time Record After Czech Win

Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Shiffrin one away from Stenmark's all-time record after Czech win

Mikaela Shiffrin scooped up her 85th World Cup success on Saturday to leave the US ski sensation just one shy of the overall wins record held by Ingemar Stenmark

Spindleruv Mlyn , Czech Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin scooped up her 85th World Cup success on Saturday to leave the US ski sensation just one shy of the overall wins record held by Ingemar Stenmark.

Forging into the lead in the first leg of the slalom at Spindleruv Mlyn, Shiffrin nailed the second leg to beat German Lena Duerr by over half a second.

The Colorado-born skier is in such irrepressible form she will be favoured to draw level with Swedish icon Stenmark's tally that has stood for over 30 years in Sunday's second slalom at the Czech ski resort.

Shiffrin arrived at Spindleruv Mlyn, where she made her World Cup debut in 2011, on the back of two giant slalom wins in the space of 24 hours this week in Kronplatz.

That quick-fire double in Italy pushed the 27-year-old to within touching distance of the overall wins record of 86 held by Stenmark.

Tuesday's 83rd victory had given her the women's record for most wins on the elite circuit she had shared with retired fellow American Lindsey Vonn.

With another slalom to come at Spindleruv Mlyn she could well draw level with Stenmark before the weekend is out, and secure her seventh slalom title.

Shiffrin's 11th win of the season cemented her massive lead in the race for alpine skiing's big crystal globe. She leads Slovak Petra Vlhova by 671 points in the overall standings with a dozen races to go.

Her first run on Saturday gave her a 0.29sec lead over Duerr with Vlhova third at 0.46sec and the chasing pack over one second adrift.

In the second run, on a perfect slope, she avoided any slip-ups to finish .60 clear of Duerr with Swiss Wendy Holdener third at 1.31.

"I knew that in taking a bit of a risk there was a chance I wouldn't finish the race. I needed to find my best line to have a chance as these women are so strong," said Shiffrin.

Like Shiffrin, Stenmark relished the slalom and giant slalom with the Swede dominating the two disciplines from 1975 before retiring in 1989.

Shiffrin has bounced back in emphatic style after a nightmare Beijing Olympics last year where she failed to win a single medal.

She is heavy favourite to add to her haul of golds at next month's world championships in Courchevel and Meribel.

Related Topics

World German Beijing Lead Alpine Italy Women Sunday Olympics From Best Race

Recent Stories

Lawyer's assistant bullet raided body found

Lawyer's assistant bullet raided body found

9 minutes ago
 Speakers for fast-track implementation of Russia-P ..

Speakers for fast-track implementation of Russia-Pakistan energy agreements

6 minutes ago
 About 150 Personal Data Leaks Occurred in Russia i ..

About 150 Personal Data Leaks Occurred in Russia in 2022 - Media Watchdog

6 minutes ago
 Remington JPF win U-19 Junior Polo Championship

Remington JPF win U-19 Junior Polo Championship

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muham ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.