Sindh Police bags three trophies in shooting championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Over 200 shooters from Pakistan Coast Guard, Police and civilian participated in the first DG Coast Guard Open Shooting Championship held from October 12 to 16 at the Pakistan Coast Guard Training Center Korangi

The Sindh Police won three out of the four trophies in the championship, said a statement on Thursday.

Special Security Unit (SSU)'s Atif Sultan was awarded with best shooter of the event while SSU commander Abdullah Khan remained runner-up.

Similarly, in the Amateur Category of shooting, Atif Sultan of SSU won the overall shooting competition while RRF Inspector Yamaat Bhatti won the runner-up Trophy.

Apart from this, Atif Sultan also bagged the shield in the pistol shooting competition while Naveed Hussain took second position.

DG Pakistan Coast Guard praised technical skills and performance of Sindh Police.