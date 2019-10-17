UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Police Bags Three Trophies In Shooting Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:41 PM

Sindh Police bags three trophies in shooting championship

Over 200 shooters from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers, Pakistan Coast Guard, Police and civilian participated in the first DG Coast Guard Open Shooting Championship held from October 12 to 16 at the Pakistan Coast Guard Training Center Korangi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Over 200 shooters from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers, Pakistan Coast Guard, Police and civilian participated in the first DG Coast Guard Open Shooting Championship held from October 12 to 16 at the Pakistan Coast Guard Training Center Korangi.

The Sindh Police won three out of the four trophies in the championship, said a statement on Thursday.

Special Security Unit (SSU)'s Atif Sultan was awarded with best shooter of the event while SSU commander Abdullah Khan remained runner-up.

Similarly, in the Amateur Category of shooting, Atif Sultan of SSU won the overall shooting competition while RRF Inspector Yamaat Bhatti won the runner-up Trophy.

Apart from this, Atif Sultan also bagged the shield in the pistol shooting competition while Naveed Hussain took second position.

The Sindh Police won three trophies and was declared best shooters.

DG Pakistan Coast Guard praised technical skills and performance of Sindh Police.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Rangers Police Korangi October Event From Best

Recent Stories

Former US Senator praises services of Sharjah City ..

46 minutes ago

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

1 hour ago

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

2 hours ago

Govt conducting dialogue with JUI-F in national in ..

5 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Thursday 17 Oct 2019

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.